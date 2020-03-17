Kazakhstan introduces quarantine regime in cities amid coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

Quarantine regime is being introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities due to coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s prime minister.

The regime is being introduced in the cities by a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan.

The measures being introduced at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020 include:

- introduction of quarantine and implementation of large-scale sanitary and anti-epidemic measures;

- establishment of quarantine zone perimeter and determination of the points of entry and exit from the zone;

- restrictions on the movement of people, as well as entry and exit of vehicles;

- ensuring of uninterrupted operation of special medical institutions in three categories: for those infected, suspected of infection, and quarantined;

- identification of sectors of cities and their borders to limit movement of citizens, and which are optimal for organization of food supply to the citizens and functioning of life support system;

- suspension or limitation of public transport movement during the day and full termination at night;

- suspension of work of non-food trading markets, large shopping centers and trading houses, with the exception of facilities selling food and medicine located in them;

- setting of a new mode of public catering facilities operation on the principle of ‘delivery to customers’;

- reorganization of service centers;

- determination of the daily needs of the population of quarantine zones for food, medicine, life support items and basic necessities;

- determination of the centers of trade and provision of food and essential goods for each of the quarantine zone, taking into account minimization of public transport

- other measures of reorganization nature.

Currently, the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan amounts to 32.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 7,000. Over 182,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 79,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

