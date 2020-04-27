Emergency state regime extended in Kazakhstan amid coronavirus pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

Emergence state regime in Kazakhstan has been extended to May 11, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports with reference to the president’s press office.

Tokayev said that this decision was dictated by complexity of the current reality.

“According to the law, the emergency state will be lifted on May 11, unless, of course, a new massive outbreak of the epidemic occurs. I hope this will not happen. Our joint task is to prevent a negative scenario in Kazakhstan,” Tokayev said.

At the same time, Tokayev said, the State Commission for Ensuring the Emergency Regime is ready to soften the quarantine regime, primarily in regions and cities where the coronavirus spread situation is under control.

The state commission was ordered to determine the list of organizations that will begin operating in all country’s regions, following the example of Nur-Sultan city.

First of all, Tokayev said, these are industrial ventures, construction, road construction and transport companies, banks, and public service centers. In this case, ensuring compliance with all sanitary standards and conducting regular disinfection of workplaces will be mandatory.

The government will also pay 42,500 tenge (approximately $100) of assistance to the citizens who have lost income for the second month of emergency state. Families in need will continue receiving food packages.

“The State Commission, together with local akimats (administrative centers), will work out the issue of opening access to playgrounds for kids. Naturally, with strict compliance with all sanitary norms and requirements,” he said.

Tokayev also reminded that all passenger air flights were suspended in Kazakhstan.

“It was completely justified. But taking into account relative situation stabilization, the flights between Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities will be reopened starting from May 1, 2020,” Tokayev said.

He emphasized that partial softening of quarantine cannot be seen as a return to the normal way of life.

“Shopping and entertainment centers, cinemas, restaurants, parks and other crowded places will remain closed for entrance. Distance learning will be continued in universities, colleges, and schools. I urge Kazakh people to accept the indicated measures with understanding,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev added that Kazakhstan’s Government and the National Bank will prepare a Comprehensive Plan for Restoring Economic Growth by May 11, which will cover support measures for the most affected economy sectors.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 2,780. The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

