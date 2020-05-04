Kazakhstan's president appoints new MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Maulen Ashimbayev has been appointed a Member of Senate (upper house) of Kazakhstan’s Parliament, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s president.

The corresponding decree was signed by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev today, May 4, 2020.

At the same time, Ashimbayev was relieved of his duty as first deputy chief of staff of Kazakhstan’s president.

On May 2, 2020 credentials of Member of Senate (upper house) of Kazakhstan’s Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva were suspended by Tokayev’s decree.

