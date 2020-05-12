Kazakhstan reports 39 new coronavirus cases, total nearing 5,300

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Thirty nine more coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan on May 12, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

New coronavirus cases were confirmed in Almaty city (26 cases), Shymkent city (6 cases) and Zhambyl region (7 cases).

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 5,279 cases. This includes 2,108 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 32 patients who passed away.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s regions:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan city 1 103 416 3 Almaty city 1 622 456 9 Shymkent city 245 138 6 Akmola region 110 91 4 Aktobe region 176 54 Almaty region 183 87 Atyrau region 340 121 East Kazakhstan region 51 15 1 Zhambyl region 192 93 1 West Kazakhstan region 255 107 Karaganda region 197 99 3 Kostanay region 68 30 1 Kyzylorda region 231 165 Mangystau region 130 17 1 Pavlodar region 154 89 2 North Kazakhstan region 36 29 Turkestan region 186 101 1 TOTAL 5 279 2 108 32

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh