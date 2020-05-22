Kazakhstan’s president appoints ambassadors to Philippines, Australia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev appointed ambassadors to the Philippines and Australia, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan's president.

By a decree of the president, Daniyar Sarekenov, who previously served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Indonesia, was appointed Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the Philippines.

In turn, Arken Arystanov, who is currently Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to New Zealand and Singapore, was also appointed to be Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Australia.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Australia were established on June 22, 1992. The Embassy of Australia to Kazakhstan operated from 1995 to 1999, and Consulate of Kazakhstan in Australia operated from 1996 to 2003. Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Sydney is working since January 2016.

The Philippines recognized the independence of Kazakhstan on January 22, 1992. Diplomatic relations between the two countires were established on March 25, 1992.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh