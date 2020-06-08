Kazakhstan reports 165 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

Kazakhstan 8 June 2020 08:17 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan reports 165 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 165 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 1.3%, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions: Nur-Sultan city - 24 (1.0%), Almaty city – 32 (1.1%) Atyrau region - 11 (0.9%), Karaganda region - 18 (1.6%), West Kazakhstan region - 13 (1.6%), Shymkent city - 14 (1.5%), Almaty region - 15 (3.5%), Kyzylorda region - 4 (0.9%), Mangistau region - 3 (0.9%), East Kazakhstan region - 5 (2.7%), Akmola region - 1 (0.6%), Turkestan region - 5 (1.3%), Kostanay region - 2 (1.0%), Zhambyl region - 7 (1.7%), Pavlodar region - 11 (4.3%).

To date, 12,859 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.

The number of Kazakhstanis recovered from the COVID-19 has increased to 7,376. The number of people died from the coronavirus infection is 56.

