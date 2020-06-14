Kazakhstan coronavirus death tally rose to 73
One patient has died from the novel coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
A woman, born in 1942, was diagnosed with the COVID-19. Unfortunately, she has passed away. To date, 11 coronavirus-related deaths are recorded in Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan.
The total coronavirus death tally in Kazakhstan rose to 73.
