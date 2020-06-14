Kazakhstan coronavirus death tally rose to 73

Kazakhstan 14 June 2020 08:15 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan coronavirus death tally rose to 73

One patient has died from the novel coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

A woman, born in 1942, was diagnosed with the COVID-19. Unfortunately, she has passed away. To date, 11 coronavirus-related deaths are recorded in Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan.

The total coronavirus death tally in Kazakhstan rose to 73.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan confirms 352 new COVID-19 cases
Azerbaijan confirms 352 new COVID-19 cases
Joint statement by EP members reiterated well-known position of int’l community on Karabakh conflict
Joint statement by EP members reiterated well-known position of int’l community on Karabakh conflict
US provides humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 battle
US provides humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 battle
Loading Bars
Latest
Chinese mainland reports 57 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 08:47
Ambassador: India intends to expand bilateral cooperation with Uzbekistan Business 08:39
Kazakhstan coronavirus death tally rose to 73 Kazakhstan 08:15
Iran unveils capsule hotel Business 07:49
Mercedes Benz to recall 4,653 imported sedans in China Business 07:14
Over 100 people nabbed in violent protests in central London: police Europe 06:33
Uzbekistan applies for new trade benefits from EU Uzbekistan 05:51
Death toll rises to 18 in east China tank truck blast (UPDATE) Other News 05:27
Daily COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations hit new lows in New York state US 05:19
France reports 24 new deaths from COVID-19, toll now at 29,398 Europe 04:53
Iran's Zarif sees Trump favourite to win U.S. election Politics 04:28
Militants kill 20 soldiers, 40 civilians in northeast Nigeria attacks Other News 03:57
Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigns in wake of fatal shooting US 03:23
Italy's coronavirus death toll rises by 78 to 34,301 Europe 02:44
Saudi-led coalition says intercepts missile targeting Saudi border city Arab World 02:01
Death toll in migrant ship disaster off Tunisia rises to 61 Other News 01:15
14th patient dies of COVID-19 in Georgia Georgia 00:28
No casualties reported as two rockets fall on Taji base in Iraq housing US troops Other News 13 June 23:59
Russian foreign, defense ministers to visit Turkey on June 14 Russia 13 June 23:37
Nepal parliament approves new map as land row with India escalates Other News 13 June 23:05
Nearly 65% of COVID-19 patients recovered in Tajikistan Tajikistan 13 June 22:36
Recoveries from COVID-19 surpass 150,000 in Turkey Turkey 13 June 22:06
Number of Turkish job seekers in Uzbekistan down more than twice in 1Q2020 Turkey 13 June 22:01
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 13 June 21:31
AstraZeneca agrees to supply Europe with 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Europe 13 June 21:30
Kazakhstan's Development Bank to co-fund market investment projects Business 13 June 21:15
Saudi Arabia registers 3,366 new coronavirus infections, 123,308 in total Arab World 13 June 20:45
Coronavirus epidemic in Russia reached its peak on May 11 Russia 13 June 19:41
Azerbaijan confirms 352 new COVID-19 cases Politics 13 June 19:11
Iran's Ardabil Airport’s runway being restored Business 13 June 18:50
Iran reveals volume of rapeseed purchased in Mazandaran Province Business 13 June 18:49
Thailand's Phuket airport reopens after 2-month shutdown over COVID-19 Other News 13 June 18:33
COVID-19 cases in Belarus rise to 53,241 Other News 13 June 18:07
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on June 14 Oil&Gas 13 June 17:12
Debt obligations of credit organizations to be restructured in Azerbaijan Business 13 June 17:12
Azerbaijan continues to support coronavirus-affected entrepreneurs Business 13 June 17:11
Azerbaijan discloses overall industrial production volumes Finance 13 June 16:53
Solar panel stations put into operation in Iran's Hormozgan Province Oil&Gas 13 June 16:16
Azerbaijan details its five-month GDP Finance 13 June 16:10
Agricultural facilities to be commissioned in Iran’s Tehran Province Business 13 June 16:01
Iran discloses volume of steel production Business 13 June 15:58
Joint statement by EP members reiterated well-known position of int’l community on Karabakh conflict Politics 13 June 15:19
Sweden to set up training facility for cattle breeding, dairy farming in Georgia Business 13 June 15:18
Kazakhstan to supply gas to petrochemical projects by legislation amendments Oil&Gas 13 June 15:10
Azerbaijan hikes silkworm cocoon production Finance 13 June 15:04
ONGC Videsh’s production performance at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 13 June 15:03
Azerbaijan launches preferential lending to entrepreneurs without property collateral Business 13 June 15:01
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan checkpoints modernization progress revealed Transport 13 June 15:01
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for June 13 Society 13 June 14:46
Iran developing non-oil sector of economy Business 13 June 13:54
Bankrupt Hertz to seize on speculation frenzy with $1 billion stock sale US 13 June 13:48
Azerbaijan's import of carpets from Turkey heavily drops Turkey 13 June 13:43
Azerbaijan boosts polypropylene production Oil&Gas 13 June 13:37
Iran announces value of flowers, ornamental plants' exports Business 13 June 13:35
Azerbaijan sees growth in metallurgical production Business 13 June 13:30
Uzbekistan becomes one of biggest milk producers worldwide Business 13 June 13:23
SOCAR nearly doubles methanol production Oil&Gas 13 June 13:14
Industrial plants put into operation in Iran’s Khuzestan Province Business 13 June 13:03
Kazakhstan sees growth in demand for Turkish electrical products Turkey 13 June 12:54
Kazakhstan's regions leading by agricultural output up production Business 13 June 12:54
Azerbaijan's traffic police department: Use of medical masks in crowded places - imperative Society 13 June 12:48
Uzbekistan improves business relations with US Business 13 June 12:44
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (June 5-12) Finance 13 June 12:34
Prices of Kazakh-exported products plunge Business 13 June 12:21
Uzbek-Korean joint venture buys metal detectors via tender Tenders 13 June 12:21
Rouhani: production increases in Iran Business 13 June 12:19
Uzbekistan increases trade turnover with US, Canada Business 13 June 12:17
Prices of Azerbaijani oil modestly grow Oil&Gas 13 June 12:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (June 5-12) Finance 13 June 12:09
Georgia's import of Turkish-made electrical goods plunges Turkey 13 June 11:59
Amazon's business practices examined by two U.S. states US 13 June 11:56
Iran's President: restrictions may be applied again, if health protocols not observed Society 13 June 11:53
Turkey observes decline in car export to Iran Turkey 13 June 11:39
Turkey's export to D-8 countries down from Jan. through Apr. 2020 Turkey 13 June 11:35
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas to buy metal products, equipment via tender Tenders 13 June 11:32
Uzbekistan applies for beneficiary country status of EU's GSP+ system Economy 13 June 11:25
Kazakhstan's FlyArystan launching flights to country's Shymkent city Construction 13 June 11:14
Azerbaijan discloses volume of grain harvest Business 13 June 10:55
China finalizes new IPO rules for Shenzhen's ChiNext startup board Other News 13 June 10:40
Iran discloses amount of funds paid to wheat farmers Business 13 June 10:26
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy paints via tender Tenders 13 June 10:26
Uzbekistan's Andijanneft JSC increases gas production at Uchtepa field Oil&Gas 13 June 10:22
Azerbaijani cotton fiber export triples Finance 13 June 10:19
Iranian currency rates for June 13 Finance 13 June 10:13
TRACECA developing several areas to improve competitiveness Transport 13 June 10:05
China reports 11 new confirmed, 7 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases for June 12 Other News 13 June 10:01
Iran to revive thousands of inactive mines Business 13 June 09:58
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 June 09:57
Australia's largest state reports first local coronavirus case in weeks Other News 13 June 09:56
Uzbekistan’s coronavirus cases surpass 4,900 Uzbekistan 13 June 09:47
Turkey-Ukraine trade turnover drops Turkey 13 June 09:37
Iran to control home appliances market in country Business 13 June 09:27
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 13 June 09:19
Sausage production in Azerbaijan significantly grows Finance 13 June 09:16
New Zealand reports no cases of COVID-19 for 22 days Other News 13 June 08:51
Ministry talks renewable energy supply to remote settlements in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13 June 08:41
Georgia's Adjara region now member of Peripheral Maritime Regions Conference Tourism 13 June 08:30
Georgia to cancel two-week quarantine for visitors from abroad Tourism 13 June 08:21
International Criminal Court condemns U.S. sanctions against its officials Other News 13 June 08:14
5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Philippines Other News 13 June 07:39
All news