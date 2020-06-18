Kazakhstan to strengthen coronavirus-related restrictions this weekend

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 18

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Coronavirus-related restrictive measures will be tightened in Kazakhstan during this weekend (June 20-21), Trend reports with reference to the official website on coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan.

Thus, taking into consideration the complication of the epidemiological situation and the increase in coronavirus infection new daily cases, the decision was made to introduce the following additional restrictive measures this weekend in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Karaganda, Shymkent, Pavlodar and Ekibastuz cities:

- the activities of the shopping and entertainment centers, trading houses, chain stores, indoor food and non-food markets, bazaars will be suspended;

- public catering facilities will only be allowed to operate in the open air on the streets while maintaining social distance;

- the public transport services will be limited;

- the functioning of public places such as parks, squares, embankments, beaches and water parks will be suspended;

- the activities of fitness centers will be suspended;

- people over 65 years old will be restricted in leaving houses.

In settlements with a population of over 50,000 people, the functioning of public places such as parks, squares, embankments and water parks will be suspended, and people over 65 years old will be restricted in leaving houses.

Entrance to tourist zones that are geographically close to the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Karaganda, Shymkent, Pavlodar and Ekibastuz will be closed, in accordance with the decisions of the chief sanitary doctors of the regions, and those located in these zones will have to observe social distance.

