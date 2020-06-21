Kazakhstan confirms 5 more coronavirus-related deaths

Kazakhstan 21 June 2020 19:15 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan confirms 5 more coronavirus-related deaths

Five people succumbed to coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Three men, born in 1956, 1966 and 1942 died from COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, a woman, born in 1955, in Akmola region, and a man, born in 1960, died in Almaty.

As a result the country’s coronavirus death toll stands at 118.

