Kazakhstan confirms 5 more coronavirus-related deaths
Five people succumbed to coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Three men, born in 1956, 1966 and 1942 died from COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, a woman, born in 1955, in Akmola region, and a man, born in 1960, died in Almaty.
As a result the country’s coronavirus death toll stands at 118.
