Kazakhstan allocates humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Kazakhstan 22 June 2020 16:40 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan allocates humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 22

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan has delivered humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Humanitarian cargo delivered in 46 wagons in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological standards, included 1,900 tons of flour, 500 tons of pasta, 4,000 liters of sunflower oil and 200,000 cans of condensed milk.

These items will be distributed by the Afghanistan’s government among the country’s regions.

Kazakhstan and Afghanistan made the decision on allocation of humanitarian aid on May 15, 2020.

The topic was discussed during a phone call between Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Afghanistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

Since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe Kazakhstan has numerous times allocated humanitarian aid to its neighbors.

Earlier this year Kazakhstan has sent humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan as part of provided support to countries during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 17,732 cases. This includes 10,962 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 120 patients who passed away.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan - potential new market for Russian-Japanese enterprise
Turkmenistan - potential new market for Russian-Japanese enterprise
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas state concern to buy railway equipment via tender
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas state concern to buy railway equipment via tender
Turkmengas opens tender for modernization of technological line
Turkmengas opens tender for modernization of technological line
Loading Bars
Latest
Tehran Stock Exchange sees big rise in liquid assets Business 18:09
Russia's Ulyanovsk region eyes exporting grain to Kazakhstan Business 18:03
Memorandum to be signed between Iran and Afghanistan Business 17:57
Delta to resume flights between U.S. and China US 17:57
Azerbaijani Compulsory Insurance Bureau introduces new e-service Economy 17:53
Energy Minister: Iran's electricity exports to Afghanistan to increase Oil&Gas 17:53
Turkmenistan - potential new market for Russian-Japanese enterprise Business 17:51
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on June 23 Oil&Gas 17:40
Ambassador Lee Litzenberger Visits Red Crescent Warehouse ahead of Delivery of Hygiene Supplies to 600 Households (PHOTO) Other News 17:34
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas state concern to buy railway equipment via tender Tenders 17:31
Iran's COVID-19 battle toughens as healthcare workers getting infected Iran 17:24
UNPD to finance business projects in Uzbekistan Business 17:17
Turkmengas opens tender for modernization of technological line Tenders 17:15
Iran increases investment-allocated areas in Bushehr Province Business 17:05
Value of agricultural, industrial production in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan disclosed Business 17:05
Azerbaijan expands export of persimmons Business 17:01
Kazakhstan in talks to establish strategy to attract investors in mining Business 17:00
Azerbaijan's insurance sector ready for strict quarantine Economy 16:58
Uzbekistan sells state shares of sewing complex in Khorezm region Business 16:52
Turkmenistan to launch new stage of its cement plants Turkmenistan 16:47
Iran's First Vice President: it’s more important to increase non-oil exports Oil&Gas 16:46
Kazakhstan allocates humanitarian aid to Afghanistan Kazakhstan 16:40
Uzbekistan to sell state shares of Coca-Cola Uzbekiston LTD Business 16:38
Iran's car market in turmoil due to raised prices on spare car part materials Business 16:37
Purchase of rapeseed in Iran's Qom Province completed Business 16:25
Kazakhstan announces oil output forecasts following extension of OPEC+ agreement Oil&Gas 16:19
Iran reopens borders, hopes to boost non-oil exports Business 16:18
China targets rise in oil, natural gas output this year Other News 16:08
Growing foreign currency rate affects Iran's economy Business 16:08
Some OPEC+ participants could be less vigilant with end of lockdowns Oil&Gas 16:07
Gold production on rise in Kazakhstan Business 15:42
Turkey discloses details of five-month cargo shipment via its Aliaga port Turkey 15:37
US oil market share will be subdued, but it won't kill shale oil Oil&Gas 15:36
Iran Air launches new flights between Tehran, Manchester Iran 15:31
Azerbaijan's tourism sector heavily hit by COVID-19 pandemic Tourism 15:17
Production of Iranian Urmia Tractor Manufacturing Company increases Business 15:16
Turkmenistan to expand its air fleet Transport 15:12
Uzbekistan aims to improve tourism sector Tourism 15:05
Volume of cargo shipment from Germany via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 14:59
Azerbaijani electricity supplier builds new substation in Baku Oil&Gas 14:55
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy electric heaters via tender Tenders 14:52
How can start-ups help create new bank products in Azerbaijan? Business 14:52
Foreign & Commonwealth Office of UK talks co-op opportunities with Uzbekistan Business 14:39
Azerbaijani credit agency reveals data on issued agricultural loans Finance 14:38
Iran may need years to retrieve its electricity debt from Iraq Business 14:31
Turkmenistan's demand for Turkish electric products grows Turkey 14:20
Uzbekistan's natural gas production shrinks Oil&Gas 14:16
Nokia to cut 1,233 jobs at French subsidiary Alcatel-Lucent Europe 14:16
Lufthansa shares down as investor battles bailout terms Europe 14:16
Number of coronavirus cases surpasses 200,000 in Iran Iran 14:10
Iran's South Zagros Oil & Gas Production Company starts equipment repairs Oil&Gas 14:07
Iran's West Azerbaijan Province confronts overpricing Business 14:06
Turkmenistan sells polypropylene, textile, disposable masks via state commodity exchange Turkmenistan 14:04
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to Turkmenistan soaring despite pandemic Turkey 13:57
Qatar Airways plans to resume regular flights to Georgia from July 1 Transport 13:56
Iran's petrochemical exports not affected by COVID-19 - Chamber of Commerce Business 13:55
OPEC conformity not going to last very much longer Commentary 13:54
Air Astana talks possible timeframe for restoring full-time flights operation Transport 13:51
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender on equipment modernization Tenders 13:42
Turkmenistan introducing digital technologies in oil production Oil&Gas 13:41
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for June 23 - 30 Finance 13:36
Turkey's five-month cargo transportation by trucks to Afghanistan plunges Turkey 13:34
Part of Tehran-Shomal freeway to be commissioned in Iran Transport 13:34
Iran discloses amount of funds for construction of Tehran-Shomal freeway Business 13:18
Uzbekistan reveals country's COVID-19 statistics as of June 22 Uzbekistan 13:15
U.S. citizen among victims of stabbing attack in Britain US 13:15
Turkish Airlines to resume int'l flights to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Transport 13:13
Bank supply at Azerbaijan's CBA deposit auction surpasses demand three-fold Finance 13:08
Georgia plans to harvest, export large volumes of blueberries Business 13:04
Demand for Turkish chemical products in Iran dips Turkey 12:55
Turkmenistan eyes to join one of World Bank’s business projects Business 12:47
Number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Turkey falls sharply Turkey 12:40
Iran to import major basic goods, medicines from Iraq Business 12:40
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of above-ground pedestrian crossing in Neapol Street, Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:31
Number of French companies registered in Turkey lowers Turkey 12:24
Montenegro updates on Ionian Adriatic Pipeline project Oil&Gas 12:24
Georgian natural juice exported to US for first time Business 12:17
Kazakhstan's GDP plunges during COVID-19 quarantine Business 12:13
Iran Khodro manufacturing cars in accordance with Euro 5 standards Business 12:11
Poland supports idea developing multimodal transport corridors passing Azerbaijan Transport 12:11
Poland ready for cooperation with Azerbaijan in many spheres apart from energy sector Business 12:01
Spain to decide this week which tourists can visit Europe 11:52
Poland ready to share experience on developing of port infrastructure with Azerbaijan Transport 11:51
Iran provides funds to transfer water to villages Business 11:49
Gold price rises on June 22 Finance 11:48
WB intends to support Turkmenistan’s private-sector producers of agricultural products Finance 11:40
Poland, Azerbaijan can cooperate in wind, biofuels or solar energy: ministry Oil&Gas 11:40
Iran plans to commission 4 railway projects Transport 11:38
Mexico to resume sending farmworkers to Canada after safety agreement Other News 11:23
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 15-19 Oil&Gas 11:18
Iran's Khorasan Steel Company hits new production record Business 11:16
Morocco to resume domestic flights starting June 25 Arab World 11:11
Germany struggles to impose local coronavirus restrictions Europe 11:11
Georgia reduces import of medicaments from Turkey Business 11:07
Kazakhstan's export to Uzbekistan plunges Business 10:53
Georgia reports new coronavirus cases Georgia 10:41
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 22 Finance 10:39
Turkey remains main importer of flours, meals, pellets from Georgia Business 10:33
Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey soars Business 10:23
Iran's reception halls expected to reopen Iran 10:17
All news