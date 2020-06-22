Kazakhstan allocates humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 22

Kazakhstan has delivered humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Humanitarian cargo delivered in 46 wagons in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological standards, included 1,900 tons of flour, 500 tons of pasta, 4,000 liters of sunflower oil and 200,000 cans of condensed milk.

These items will be distributed by the Afghanistan’s government among the country’s regions.

Kazakhstan and Afghanistan made the decision on allocation of humanitarian aid on May 15, 2020.

The topic was discussed during a phone call between Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Afghanistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

Since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe Kazakhstan has numerous times allocated humanitarian aid to its neighbors.

Earlier this year Kazakhstan has sent humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan as part of provided support to countries during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 17,732 cases. This includes 10,962 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 120 patients who passed away.

