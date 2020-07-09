Kazakhstan confirms 1,962 more COVID-19 cases, total now at 53,021

1,962 new coronavirus cases, including 1,209 asymptomatic cases, have been reported in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The recent COVID-19 symptomatic/asymptomatic cases by city/region: 120/65 in Nur-Sultan city, 177/46 in Almaty city, 61/25 in Shymkent city, 35/27 in Akmola region, 89/38 in Aktobe region, 81/56 in Almaty region, 658/532 in Atyrau region, 113/43 in East Kazakhstan region, 57/47 in Zhambyl region, 91/34 in West Kazakhstan region, 150/108 in Karaganda region, 111/71 in Kostanay region, 28/20 in Kyzylorda region, 70/53 in Mangistau region, 57/26 in Pavlodar region, 36/7 in North Kazakhstan region, and 28/11 in Turkestan region, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan to 53,021.