2,083 Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus infection
Over the past day 2,083 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan bringing the country’s recoveries to 80,716, coronavirus2020.kz reports, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
30 recoveries were recorded in the capital city, 659 in Almaty, 4 in Shymkent, 156 in Akmola region, 12 in Aktobe region, 902 in Atyrau region, 85 in East Kazakhstan, 139 in Zhambyl region, 9 in West Kazakhstan, 11 in Karaganda region, 16 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Mangistau region, 26 in Pavlodar region, 21 in Turkestan region.
