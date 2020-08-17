Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank resumes selling gold bullions
The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has resumed operations to sell weighted bullions, numismatic values and exchange worn note, Trend reports citing Kabar.
According to the Bank’s press service, sales have resumed since Aug. 17.
On July 8, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic temporarily suspended operations to exchange damaged money.
