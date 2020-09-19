65 new COVID-19 infections reported in Kazakhstan over past day

Kazakhstan 19 September 2020 08:02 (UTC+04:00)
65 new COVID-19 infections reported in Kazakhstan over past day

65 new COVID-19 cases have been spotted across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The new COVID-19 cases by city/region: 4 in Nur-Sultan city, 8 in Almaty city, 1 in Shymkent city, 2 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 22 in East Kazakhstan region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 3 in West Kazakhstan region, 4 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, 4 in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 107,199.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Israel ready to deepen bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan
Israel ready to deepen bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan decreases export to Kyrgyzstan amid COVID-19
Kazakhstan decreases export to Kyrgyzstan amid COVID-19
BMB Trade Group eyes to provide services to Uzbekistan’s neighboring countries
BMB Trade Group eyes to provide services to Uzbekistan’s neighboring countries
Loading Bars
Latest
E3 says Iran sanctions relief to continue beyond Sep. 20 Iran 08:22
Georgia sends armored medical evacuation vehicles to Indonesia Georgia 08:15
65 new COVID-19 infections reported in Kazakhstan over past day Kazakhstan 08:02
UN, Kazakhstan intend substantially contribute to environmental resilience (INTERVIEW) Kazakhstan 07:53
Japan's new PM Suga to meet with Pompeo in October Other News 07:01
Chinese mainland reports 14 new imported COVID-19 cases World 05:45
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 135,000 Other News 04:32
French finance minister tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 03:17
Trump says he sees no reason to delay TikTok decision World 02:28
Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 01:35
Qatar reports 224 new COVID-19 cases, 122,917 in total Arab World 00:31
Kazakhstan's crude oil exports to India surge in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 18 September 23:58
Georgia to acquire 135 000 doses of flu vaccines in October Georgia 18 September 23:26
Istanbul introduces alternate working hours for public servants amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 18 September 23:25
Kazakhstan launches programming learning platform Kazakhstan 18 September 23:22
UK PM Johnson says second wave of virus inevitable, new restrictions possible Europe 18 September 22:43
Israel's daily new COVID-19 death cases hit record high Israel 18 September 22:00
Iran, Russia stress promoting scientific, technological coop. Iran 18 September 21:38
Kazakh company looking to establish medical cannabis production Business 18 September 21:28
Azerbaijan’s Baku to hold World Cups in three gymnastic disciplines in 2021 Society 18 September 21:06
Georgia increases export of apples Business 18 September 21:05
Data on cargo movement from Albania via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 18 September 21:04
Deputy PM: 'Contract of the Century' - special among grandiose events in Azerbaijan's history Politics 18 September 20:59
Minister: Azerbaijan - integral part of global energy security system Economy 18 September 20:27
Spanish capital region orders partial lockdown in some COVID-hit areas Europe 18 September 19:57
COVID-19 kills 144 more Iranians over past 24 hours Society 18 September 19:46
Representatives of Azerbaijani Karabakh community meet with ambassadors of several countries Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 September 19:41
Azerbaijan on Kazakhstan's list of 'safe' countries in terms of COVID-19 threat Transport 18 September 19:24
Data on industrial production of Uzbekistan for January through August 2020 Oil&Gas 18 September 19:16
Net profit of Georgian insurance companies increases Finance 18 September 19:07
Azerbaijan preparing proposals to develop hazelnut growth Economy 18 September 19:07
Central Bank of Azerbaijan announces slow post-COVID economic recovery Finance 18 September 18:59
Azerbaijan’s mining, IT companies sign tender contract Business 18 September 18:02
Georgian finance minister elected chairman of ADB board of governors Business 18 September 17:53
Baku Stock Exchange includes AzerGold's bonds in listing Finance 18 September 17:40
Baku holds video conference entitled "Heritage of Caucasian Albania" (VIDEO) Politics 18 September 17:35
Clients of Azerbaijan's bankrupt Standard Insurance receive compensations Finance 18 September 17:28
Georgia continues projects of Winter resort in Gudauri Construction 18 September 17:15
Turkish cement in great demand in Turkmenistan’s construction markets Turkey 18 September 17:13
Azerbaijani MP: Armenia's draft law on so-called "genocide" aims to deceive world community Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 September 17:11
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to grow Finance 18 September 17:06
ENKA Renewables: Namakhvani HPP Cascade project to have substantial impact on property tax Oil&Gas 18 September 17:00
BMB Trade Group develops project for livestock complex in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 18 September 16:59
U.S. current account deficit surges 52.9% in second quarter US 18 September 16:57
Companies reserving capacity in IGB disclosed Oil&Gas 18 September 16:52
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan rebound Finance 18 September 16:52
Requirements to oil&gas service companies to be revised in Kazakhstan Business 18 September 16:47
Turkmenistan working to improve transport, customs systems Transport 18 September 16:46
Firefighter dies in California wildfire - U.S. Forest Service US 18 September 16:44
IGB to start commercial operations by July 2021 Oil&Gas 18 September 16:38
Germany to send observers for Georgia’s parliamentary elections Georgia 18 September 16:36
Iran expected to launch neobanks by 2021 Business 18 September 16:28
S.Korean, Azerbaijani officials discuss healthcare co-op Business 18 September 16:28
Number of gas consumers increased in Turkmenistan’s Lebap region Oil&Gas 18 September 16:08
Rami Levy said mulling withdrawal from Delek Israel deal Israel 18 September 16:03
Azerbaijani economy ministry: Digitalization - important component of economic dev't Commentary 18 September 15:59
Azerbaijan confirms 135 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 18 September 15:53
Baku International Energy Charter Forum to be held online Oil&Gas 18 September 15:52
Azerbaijan's oil pumping through BTC pipeline shrinks Oil&Gas 18 September 15:51
International tourism restrictions to be canceled in Uzbekistan Tourism 18 September 15:50
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Nepal Politics 18 September 15:42
Sulfur production increases in Kazakhstan in Aug, 2020 Business 18 September 15:35
Russia to invest in modernization of power generation field of Uzbekistan Finance 18 September 15:34
Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan in talks on gas exports Oil&Gas 18 September 15:29
Minister: Georgia moving towards period of adaptation Business 18 September 15:29
Average daily volume of gas production at Turkmenistan’s Uchaji field revealed Oil&Gas 18 September 15:22
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund continues compensating depositors of closed banks Economy 18 September 15:16
Azerbaijan raises propylene production Business 18 September 15:15
Georgia sees increase in hazelnuts exports Business 18 September 15:02
Pumps producer terminates memorandum with Kazakhstan's largest oil pipeline company Oil&Gas 18 September 14:55
Kazakh coal extracting venture opens tender to buy vehicles Tenders 18 September 14:55
Iran's industrial production increases Business 18 September 14:55
French imports of leather goods from Turkey down Turkey 18 September 14:40
Georgia imports more steel from Turkey Turkey 18 September 14:36
Volume of delivered oil at Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery published Oil&Gas 18 September 14:32
Azerbaijan unveils timeframe for commissioning road to highest mountainous village Construction 18 September 14:30
Central Bank of Azerbaijan lowers interest rate Finance 18 September 14:30
Azerbaijani ambassador talks Armenia's military provocation against Azerbaijan in popular US radio show Politics 18 September 14:27
Iran and Pakistan discuss trade between border provinces Business 18 September 14:19
PETRONAS's upstream volumes to fall by about 4% Oil&Gas 18 September 14:07
Ryanair cuts October capacity, blames travel restrictions Europe 18 September 14:04
BMB Trade Group eyes to expand export products of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 18 September 14:02
“My Bakcell” – the ultimate solution for managing your account Society 18 September 14:02
EBRD to back up solar plant construction in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda Economy 18 September 14:02
Kazakh Ministry of Ecology talks restrictions in industry sector Business 18 September 13:42
Georgia reveals volume of exported peaches and nectarines Business 18 September 13:28
Minister: Issue of Armenians destroying Azerbaijani historical monuments always on agenda Society 18 September 13:27
Georgia’s foreign debt increases Finance 18 September 13:24
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan interested in joint gas chemical projects Business 18 September 13:22
Kazakhstan's petroleum products export to Russia down twofold Business 18 September 13:18
Turkmenbashi sea port opens tender for repair of harbor crane Tenders 18 September 13:17
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on National Music Day (PHOTO) Politics 18 September 13:16
Italy to assist in attracting EU companies for cooperation with Azerbaijan Economy 18 September 13:07
US plans to sign 5G security memorandum with Georgia ICT 18 September 13:03
Uzbekistan achieves chemical enterprises development despite COVID-19 Uzbekistan 18 September 13:01
Nagif Hamzayev: The spectator approach to the process exacerbates the situation Politics 18 September 13:01
Jordan to jail organisers of large social events to stem COVID-19 spike Arab World 18 September 12:57
PMCG reveals August dynamics of hotel prices in Georgian regions Business 18 September 12:55
Azerbaijan expanding use of modern irrigation systems Economy 18 September 12:53
SOCAR starts repair of submersible electric motors Economy 18 September 12:49
All news