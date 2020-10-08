Kazakhstan, Russia debate joint projects development

As part of his working trip to Moscow Kazakh PM Askar Mamin met with heads of central state bodies, state corporations and financial and banking structures of Russia, the PM’s press service informs, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

At the meeting with Russian Industry and Trade Minister Manturov the sides debated the state and prospects for realization of joint project in the processing industry (machinery manufacturing, metal industry, chemical industry, etc.) and widening bilateral and intra-EAEU trade.