Int’l conference on 175th anniversary of Abai held in Kazakhstan

An international scientific online conference «Abai: national spirituality and world civilization» took place today, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Scientists and cultural figures of CIS and non-CIS countries, country’s historians, philosophers, young researchers, and teachers participated in the event, the internal policy department reports. Those attending made reports on the heritage of Abai and his contribution to Kazakh identity, spiritual and moral values of the poet, his role in the world literature. Since the beginning of the year various events were held to promulgate spiritual legacy of the great poet. Many conferences, challenges, contests, exhibitions, lectures and other events were held in the region. As stated there, above 150 streets, schools, rural settlements in the region were named after Abai.