Daily COVID-19 case count at 746 in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan 11 January 2021 08:10 (UTC+04:00)
Daily COVID-19 case count at 746 in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has added 746 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its total caseload to 163,019, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

With 120 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Almaty city is the only area to report the triple-digit number. Atyrau region has registered the highest double-digit number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 73, followed by Pavlodar region that has reported 65 cases.

63 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty region as well as in Kostanay region, 59 in Akmola region, 55 in Nur-Sultan city, 52 in North Kazakhstan region, 46 in West Kazakhstan region, 40 in Karaganda region, 38 in East Kazakhstan region, 20 in Shymkent city, 16 in Zhambyl region, 10 in Mangistau and Aktobe regions each, and 8 in Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions each.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Afghanistan asks Tajikistan to increase power supply
Afghanistan asks Tajikistan to increase power supply
EU would like new EPCA to enhance regional co-op in Central Asia
EU would like new EPCA to enhance regional co-op in Central Asia
Uzbekistan resumes work of customs post on border with Tajikistan
Uzbekistan resumes work of customs post on border with Tajikistan
Loading Bars
Latest
Chinese EV maker Nio may launch mass market vehicles under another marque Transport 08:43
Georgia considers Oxford-AstraZeneca, China-made COVID-19 vaccines Georgia 08:11
Daily COVID-19 case count at 746 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:10
Parliament ratifies gov't bill on Iran-Afghanistan railroads agreement Transport 08:07
Chinese phone maker Oppo starts hiring for Istanbul facility ICT 08:04
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported 372km away from Almaty Kyrgyzstan 07:56
New coronavirus strain first seen in Britain confirmed in Mexico Other News 07:38
Volume of cargo unloaded in Iran’s Imam Khomeini announced Transport 07:01
Brazil registers over 8.1 mln cases, 203,100 deaths Other News 06:45
5.7-magnitude quake hits central Indonesia Other News 05:59
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani agricultural sector Business 05:01
Bahrain says it will open airspace to Qatar from Monday Transport 04:46
Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Albania Europe 04:08
Northern Ireland hospitals under pressure 'like never before' - health minister Europe 03:16
Saudi Crown Prince launches zero-carbon city in NEOM business zone Arab World 02:35
France detects COVID-19 variant first found in England Europe 01:47
Exports and imports via western ports of Iran's Hormozgan Province grow Business 00:52
Exit poll of Institute of Democracy suggests Nur Otan Party earns majority of votes in Kazakhstan parliamentary elections Kazakhstan 00:52
Cyprus enters three-week coronavirus lockdown Europe 00:45
UK records another 54,940 coronavirus cases, 563 deaths Europe 10 January 23:51
Turkmenistan prepares list of state property for privatization Business 10 January 23:06
Turkmen Sea and River Transportation opens tender for reconstruction of piers Tenders 10 January 23:05
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Business 10 January 23:04
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijan’s transport sector Transport 10 January 23:04
Turkey registers 9 138 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 10 January 23:01
Georgia among best places for remote working in 2021 Georgia 10 January 22:31
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister meets S Korean Dy FM Politics 10 January 22:09
Algerian President leaves for Germany for scheduled medical treatment for COVID-19 complications Other News 10 January 21:38
21 polling stations abroad complete work, voting is still going on in 27 - Kyrgyz MFA Kyrgyzstan 10 January 21:27
New coronavirus variant found in travellers from Brazil: Japan government Other News 10 January 20:57
Iran discloses number of restored mines Business 10 January 20:38
Spain paralysed by snowstorm, sends out vaccine, food convoys Europe 10 January 20:27
Voting at elections to Majilis and Maslikhats of Kazakhstan ends Kazakhstan 10 January 20:00
Belgium's COVID-19 death toll tops 20,000 Europe 10 January 19:48
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 11 Oil&Gas 10 January 19:19
Annual remittance inflows from Azerbaijan to Georgia up Finance 10 January 19:19
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 10 January 19:18
Preliminary results of Kyrgyzstan’s presidential elections. Candidate Zhaparov wins with almost 80% Kyrgyzstan 10 January 19:05
80.89% of voters vote for presidential form of government in referendum Kyrgyzstan 10 January 18:55
Kyrgyzstan’s referendum on form of government recognized valid Kyrgyzstan 10 January 18:49
Main events of Azerbaijani ICT sector for first week of 2021 ICT 10 January 18:37
Turnout in parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan by 20:00 was 63,1% (UPDATE) Kazakhstan 10 January 18:20
Putin holds government meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement Russia 10 January 18:01
German parliament boosts security after U.S. Capitol riots Europe 10 January 17:29
Iran enlarges apple exports Business 10 January 16:58
Kazakhstan to announce preliminary results of election at press conference on Jan. 11 – Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO) Politics 10 January 16:54
UK has vaccinated around 2 million people, Health Secretary Hancock says Europe 10 January 16:46
Azerbaijan confirms 1,593 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 10 January 16:27
Georgia starting new stage of social assistance this year amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 10 January 16:03
Iran shares data on exports of steel Business 10 January 16:03
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 10 January 16:01
Kazakhstan, Japan trade turnover down amid COVID-19 restrictions Business 10 January 15:59
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for January 10 Society 10 January 15:58
ICESCO director general to visit Azerbaijan to discuss co-op prospects Society 10 January 15:58
Turkey's share in Azerbaijan’s total export volume increases Business 10 January 15:58
Azerbaijani delegation observing election in Kazakhstan – MP (PHOTO) Politics 10 January 15:58
Indonesia locates two black boxes of crashed plane -transport committee Other News 10 January 15:51
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 3 mln mark: Africa CDC Other News 10 January 15:15
Israel launches plan to switch to electric buses Israel 10 January 14:24
Turkish servicemen continue demining operations in Nagorno-Karabakh region - Defense Ministry Politics 10 January 13:47
Azerbaijan's Azersu to purchase disinfectants, protection means via tender Tenders 10 January 13:47
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 10 January 13:47
Construction of Uzbek plant for synthetic liquid fuels production enters its final stage Construction 10 January 13:36
Blast kills 3, wounds another in Kabul Other News 10 January 13:12
Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey increases Business 10 January 12:52
Iran increases number of ships in Caspian Sea Transport 10 January 12:51
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10 January 12:49
Russia documents less than 23,000 daily COVID-19 cases first time since November 18 Russia 10 January 12:49
Indonesia landslides kill 11, injure 18 in West Java Other News 10 January 12:05
Georgia reports 1 143 coronavirus cases, 617 recoveries, 23 deaths Georgia 10 January 11:27
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Dashbulag village of Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Politics 10 January 11:03
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes vote in parliamentary elections Kazakhstan 10 January 10:25
Nursultan Nazarbayev casts ballot in elections to Majilis Kazakhstan 10 January 10:15
As of 10 a.m., turnout for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan makes 2.8% Kyrgyzstan 10 January 09:52
Central Bank of Iran increased loans and advances payments amid COVID-19 Business 10 January 09:30
Azerbaijan's Azerishig OJSC announces tender to provide some services Tenders 10 January 09:17
US Vice President Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration US 10 January 09:13
Indonesia finds body parts, debris, detects emergency signal of crashed jet Other News 10 January 08:31
Polish investors interested in production of solar panels in several regions of Georgia Oil&Gas 10 January 07:52
Iran to inject seven more volunteers with home-made vaccine as of Sunday Iran 10 January 07:43
Turkey launches trade center in Chicago Turkey 10 January 07:37
Early presidential elections and referendum kick off in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10 January 07:08
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction discount short-term bonds Finance 10 January 07:01
Indonesia rescue teams scour sea for crashed plane amid poor weather World 10 January 06:51
Pakistan without electricity due to power grid outage - news portal Other News 10 January 05:54
Road construction launched in Iran's Ardabil Province Construction 10 January 05:01
Elections in Majilis kick of in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10 January 05:00
WHO reports over 799,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 World 10 January 03:51
Chile reports record number of daily COVID-19 cases since June World 10 January 02:34
Brazil detects first case of re-infection with coronavirus variant Other News 10 January 01:31
Qatar and Saudi Arabia to resume direct flights Arab World 10 January 00:42
Uzbekistan’s tourism committee discloses number of tourists to be attracted in 2021 Tourism 10 January 00:06
UK becomes fifth country in the world with over 3 mln coronavirus cases Europe 10 January 00:00
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister expresses condolences in connection with crash of passenger plane in Indonesia Politics 9 January 23:19
Iran discloses volume of cargo transported from Iran's Zanjan Province Transport 9 January 22:55
Georgian StateElectrosystem improves financial performance Economy 9 January 22:25
Turkish experts voice optimism about recovery from pandemic Turkey 9 January 22:04
Territorial councils for the development of professional qualifications and competencies will be formed in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 9 January 21:53
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 10 Oil&Gas 9 January 21:45
Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to stop provocative military actions against country - Foreign Ministry Politics 9 January 21:45
All news