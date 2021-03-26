Kazakh, Russian deputy PMs talk over issues of bilateral industrial co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26

Trend:

Negotiations between Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Yury Borisov were held in Moscow, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform news agency.

To develop the agreements following the meeting of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin with Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin on March 22, the deputy prime ministers considered topical issues of bilateral cooperation within the Joint Action Program in the field of the industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

The parties discussed the current state and further steps to accelerate the implementation of the previously agreed joint projects.

The issues of expanding investment cooperation through the consideration of new promising projects of industrial cooperation in Kazakhstan were discussed.

While speaking about the prospects for further joint work, the mutual adherence to the principles of mutually beneficial economic cooperation, the implementation of joint measures to create additional opportunities for closer interaction in the industrial, trade, economic and investment spheres was stressed.

The meeting participants stressed the effectiveness and relevance of the intergovernmental dialogue between Kazakhstan and Russia and agreed to maintain the high dynamics of mutual contacts.