Number of COVID-19 cases up again in Kazakhstan

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 2,080 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 271 from the previous day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city alone added 620 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 372 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region is third with 280 fresh daily infections.

Karaganda region is placed fourth with 144 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Aktobe and Atyrau regions registered 121 and 102 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

98 new COVID-19 cases were detected in West Kazakhstan region, 73 – in Akmola region, 72 – in Shymkent city, 39 – in East Kazakhstan region, 34 – in Kostanay region, 31 – in Zhambyl region, 25 – in Kyzylorda region, 25 – in Pavlodar region, 20 – in North Kazakhstan region, 13 – in Turkestan region, and 11 – in Mangistau region.

Since the onset of the pandemic Kazakhstan has logged 258,917 cases of the coronavirus infection.