Over 2,500 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

In the past 24 hours, 2,586 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan, up 506 from the previous day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The number of daily infections registered in Almay city climbed to 710. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 579 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region added the third highest number of cases – 325.

Karaganda region logged 160 new cases of the coronavirus infection. 137 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Atyrau region. West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions reported 125 and 117 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

98 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 81 – in Shymkent city, 55 – in East Kazakhstan region, 43 – in Mangistau region, 39 – in Zhambyl region, 33 – in Kostanay region, 28 – in Pavlodar region, 22 – in Kyzylorda region, 19 – in Turkestan region, and 16 – in North Kazakhstan region.

In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 261,503 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.