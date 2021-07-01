Kazakhstan to reintroduce strict quarantine in capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

More than 800 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the capital of Kazakhstan (Nur-Sultan city) over the past day, Trend reports citing the Mayor’s Office of Nur-Sultan city.

As reported, due to the worsening COVID-related situation in the city, quarantine will be toughened again.

The groups for monitoring the compliance with quarantine measures have been transferred to an enhanced round-the-clock mode of work.

If solemnities are held in restaurants/cafes and other establishments, the work of these facilities will be stopped.

In addition, from July 4, the working hours of public catering (restaurants, cafes), which work according to the Ashyq project will be reduced. So, restaurants and cafes (indoors), currently operating till 02:00 am, will be open until 10:00 pm. The restaurants, cafes operating outdoor will be working till 00:00 am.