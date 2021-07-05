Eximbank of Russia to finance Kyrgyz-Russian projects for USD 27 mln

Russia's Eximbank will open a $27 million financial line for new Kyrgyz-Russian projects, Head of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) Artem Novikov said, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

He added such an agreement was reached as a result of his meeting with Chairman of the Management Board of the Eximbank of Russia Azer Mutalim ogli Talybov.

The head of the RKDF assumes this decision will give impetus to the deepening of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation.

"We also agreed to work out the possibility of launching a leasing program for the supply of Russian-made high-tech equipment and agricultural machinery to Kyrgyzstan on favorable terms by August 2021. Thanks to this program, domestic entrepreneurs will be able to get access to advanced suppliers of Russian machinery and equipment to implement their projects on the best terms.

We consider it important to expand cooperation with Russian financial institutions to support Russian businesses investing in projects in Kyrgyzstan, as well as to reduce the time for review and approval of joint projects," Novikov wrote.