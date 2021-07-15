Kazakhstan records its highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has added 5,314 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing its total COVID-19 tally to 472,106, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Nur-Sultan city has reported the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 1,576. Almaty city and Karaganda region are second and third in terms of COVID-19 daily cases – 850 and 603, respectively.

COVID-19 cases in triple-digit territory have also been registered in Shmkeny city – 416, Atyrau region – 299, West Kazakhstan region – 234, Aktobe region – 204, Mangistau region – 189, Akmola region – 160, Pavlodar region – 156, Almaty region – 144, and Kostanay region – 104.

86 fresh daily infections have been recorded in North Kazakhstan region, 84 in Kyzylorda region, 79 in East Kazakhstan region, 71 in Zhambyl region, and 59 in Turkestan region.