Kazakhstan reports over 7,700 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

Over the past day, 7,798 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 672,322 cases were identified in the country, of which 7,313 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 5,816 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 554,178.