3,897 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

Over the past day, 3, 897 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 816,896 cases were identified in the country, of which 9,851 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 4,982 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 721,627.