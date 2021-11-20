Kazakhstan outlines plans to improve agriculture sector by 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yerbol Karashukeyev spoke about the Ministry’s tasks within the framework of the national agro-industrial sector development project, Trend reports via Kazinform.

The national project has four clear aims to achieve before the end of 2025. The first task is to increase agricultural productivity by a factor of 2.5, second – to provide 100 percent of the domestic production, the minister said.

“The third task of the project is to double exports of agro-industrial products. The goal is to increase the share of processed products to 70 percent. Now it is just over 30 percent,” he added.

The last task is to ensure sustainable income growth for rural population, Karashukeyev said.

Seven large ecosystems will be established, where small farmers will be drawn on as suppliers of raw materials, based on large-scale production, he added.