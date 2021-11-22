Kazakhstan adds 921 new daily COVID-19 cases
Over the past day, 921 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 964,749 cases were identified in the country, of which 12,561 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 1,090 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 926,136.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Each medal is new experience: FIG World Championships silver medalist, Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin
Baku holds award ceremony of winners in individual trampoline jumping of 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO)
Chinese gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline jumping program at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku
British gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline jumping program at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku
Baku holds award ceremony of winners in double mini-trampoline, tumbling of 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO)
World Championship in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku is well organized - Italian gymnast
Azerbaijan has extensive experience in hosting sports events - Minister of Sports and Tourism of Belarus
Russian gymnast takes first place in double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships in Baku
Finalists in program of individual trampoline jumping determined at 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships in Baku