Kazakhstan confirms first cases of Omicron strain of coronavirus

Kazakhstan 6 January 2022 17:20 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6

Trend:

Kazakhstan has confirmed the first cases of Omicron strain of coronavirus, Trend reports citing the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry.

The ministry noted that 8 Omicron cases were reported on January 6, including 7 cases in Almaty and 1 case in Nur-Sultan.

