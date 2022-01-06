Kazakhstan confirms first cases of Omicron strain of coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6
Trend:
Kazakhstan has confirmed the first cases of Omicron strain of coronavirus, Trend reports citing the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry.
The ministry noted that 8 Omicron cases were reported on January 6, including 7 cases in Almaty and 1 case in Nur-Sultan.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Military transport aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces carrying CSTO peacekeeping contingents to Kazakhstan
Latest
Military transport aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces carrying CSTO peacekeeping contingents to Kazakhstan
Vessels of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company continue to transport goods in direction of Kazakhstan
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at new building of “Khanim Fatimeyi Zahra” mosque in Yenı Gunashli (PHOTO/VIDEO)