Building of "Mir" TV and radio company's branch burning in Almaty
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7
Trend:
The building of the "Mir" TV and radio company branch is burning in Kazakhstan's Almaty city, "Mir-24" channel said, Trend reports via TASS.
