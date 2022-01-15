CSTO peacekeepers will be withdrawn from Kazakhstan until January 19
The peacekeeping contingent of the CSTO collective forces will be withdrawn from Kazakhstan until January 19, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said to Belarus-1 TV channel, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Almost within a week, all units, all personnel will be withdrawn to permanent deployment points. And, if the weather does not intervene, then according to the plan of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, it is planned to return everyone to the points of permanent deployment until January 19 inclusive," he said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan's offshore wind energy potential 20 times higher than installed capacity – deputy minister
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chief Executive Officer of American Jewish Committee (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Fictitious statement of Armenian MFA about alleged "pogroms" of Armenians in Baku aims at concealing its own crimes - MFA
Visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Kyiv is special, very symbolic and very substantial - Ukrainian president
For first time in seven years, our trade turnover with Azerbaijan reaches almost $1 billion - Ukrainian President