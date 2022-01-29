Kazakh president talks on changing name of Almaty city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29

Trend:

The name of the Almaty city will remain the same and will not be changed back to Alma-Ata, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Khabar 24, Trend reports.

"The "Almaty" is more popular among Kazakh-speaking people, whereas "Alma-Ata" is often used by Russian-speaking people. They can call it however they like, but no official change will be made."