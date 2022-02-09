Kazakh minister of trade and integration heads Entrepreneurship Development Fund
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund JSC, Trend reports citing the fund.
This decision was made by the board of directors of the fund on February 4, 2022.
At this position, he has replaced Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov since January 11, 2022.
