Most of population has low standard of living - Kazakhstan's president
Most of the population has a low standard of living, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Qazaqstan TV, Trend reports.
"If you approach the problem in a complex way, then acute social problems lie at the heart of mass protests. Most of the population has a low standard of living. We must admit this," Tokayev said.
At the same time, he noted the major part of the wealth of the state is concentrated in the hands of a narrow group of people. Thus, inequality is growing and this provokes rise to protests.
"Unfortunately, we have witnessed that certain people took advantage of citizens' discontent," Tokayev said.
