Kazakhstan talks transit of local goods through Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

Trend:

Kazakh-made goods are transported in transit through the territory of Russia to the markets of the EU countries by road without delay, the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan told Trend.

According to the ministry, due to the introduction of a package of sanctions against Russia and the absence of new mechanisms for determining the country of origin of goods, there are facts of delays in transiting Kazakh cargo through the territory of Russia to the above mentioned markets in a number of seaports.

The ministry added that it’s holding consultations to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of Kazakh goods to destination countries.