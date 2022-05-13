Kazakhstan's state budget should not depend on transfers from National Fund - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Kazakhstan's state budget should not depend on transfers from the National Fund, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

Tokayev made the statement during the presentation of a report by Kazakhstan's National Bank on activities over 2021.

Tokayev noted that, overall, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the deteriorating economic situation in the world, the National Fund fulfills its assigned role. Tokayev drew attention to the need for efficient use of the National Fund's assets.

"Transfers from the National Fund reached 4.8 trillion tenge ($11.05 billion) in 2020 and 4.5 trillion tenge ($10.3 billion) in 2021. This year, the Government has requested 4.6 trillion tenge ($10.5 billion) more. These are very large sums. The state budget should not depend on the use of the National Fund. Transfers should be gradually reduced,” the president said.