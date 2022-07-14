Kazakhstan looks to attract companies which left Russian market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Kazakhstan's government needs to create conditions so that companies which recently left Russian market relocate to Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

Tokayev made the statement in his address to the extended session of the Kazakh Government.

"Currently we are witnessing a global scramble for investment capital. Every second out of almost 1,400 large foreign companies suspended their activities or completely left the Russian market. The government should create favorable conditions for their relocation to Kazakhstan. This will give us good opportunities to increase the production of medium and high value-added goods," the president said.

He noted that instructions were previously given to the government to prepare a pool of investment projects in the manufacturing industry and to search for potential investors.

"This work is still ongoing in the mode of meetings and meetings. In terms of concrete results, there is still little to discuss. There are essentially no new projects. I emphasize once again that the projects are primarily implemented in the regions. Therefore, the demand for their involvement and bringing to the final result from mayors will be the same as from ministries," he said.