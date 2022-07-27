Kazakhstan eyes boosting competitiveness of Trans-Caspian Transport Route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Kazakhstan aims to cooperate with other participants of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) to simultaneously eliminate bottlenecks and boost the competitiveness of TITR, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the development of TITR.

The meeting participants discussed the implementation of major infrastructure projects along the route, including the construction of second railway tracks at the Dostyk-Moyynty section, a container hub in Aktau port, and a bypass railway line at Almaty station.