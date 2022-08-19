No grounds for making pessimistic forecasts for co-op with Russia - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. There are no grounds for making pessimistic forecasts for cooperation with Russia, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

Tokayev made the statement during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi city.

“Of course, the specifics of the geopolitical situation prompt us to give additional instructions to the governments. The governments of two counties successfully interact with each other,” Tokayev said.

The head of state noted that the two countries share a common border - the world's longest fully delimited land border.

“Therefore, of course, there are no grounds for making pessimistic forecasts regarding the future of Kazakhstan-Russian cooperation. Personally, as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, I am determined to give additional momentum to our multilateral cooperation in all areas,” Tokayev added.