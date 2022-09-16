Term of presidency extended in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The term of the presidency has been extended to seven years in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The corresponding amendments were made to Constitution by members of Kazakhstan's Parliament.

The draft law reportedly contains provisions for a single presidential term of seven years without the right to re-election.

This will significantly decrease the risks of power monopolization and establish civilized principles for the formation and functioning of power, strengthening political stability, and the stability of the Kazakh model of social structure.

The limitation of the presidential term to a single term without the possibility of re-election will apply to persons elected to the post of President for a seven-year term, after the entry into force of this draft law.

An amendment is also provided to establish the invariability of the provisions of the Constitution regarding presidential terms and restrictions on re-election. This way possibility of increasing the multiplicity of a presidential term is excluded. Thus, the amendment limiting the term of the presidency without the possibility of re-election will become an integral part of the Constitution and cannot be revised in the future.