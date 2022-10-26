Kazakhstan's mutual trade with EAEU countries grew despite external challenges - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Mutual trade of Kazakhstan with the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) countries in the first eight months of 2022 grew despite external challenges, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said during an expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Trend reports on October 22 via the Kazakh government.

According to Smailov, this figure exceeded $17 billion, up by five percent on annual basis.

He noted that active work within the EAEU allows consistently and systematically solve the problems of expanding mutual trade and industrial cooperation, developing transport logistics and other pressing issues of the population and business.

Totally, since the establishment of the EAEU, Kazakhstan has increased the export of processed products to its member countries by 64 percent, while the range is expanding over time in favor of finished goods, added the official.