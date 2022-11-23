"One Village One Product" project in Kazakhstan contributes to women's cooperation in agriculture - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The "One Village One Product" project was launched in Kazakhstan since 2021 and implemented in pilot mode in 4 regions of the country, said Executive Director of the Sustainable Development and Women's Entrepreneurship Support Fund Dinara Allabergen at the 5th forum, "New Opportunities: 'Green Light' to Women Entrepreneurs," Trend reports.

According to her, the project is implemented in the Jambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Mangystau regions.

"One of the main tasks of the project is to unite women entrepreneurs in the agriculture sphere in order to create unique goods that have market appeal. The project is implemented in the following industries: production of hop products, confectionery, etc. The objectives of the project are the development of women's cooperation and the opening of unique productions," said Allabergen.