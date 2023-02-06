Kazakhstan ready to send aid to Türkiye, following earthquake - President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Kazakhstan is ready to provide assistance to Türkiye, following the disastrous earthquake that occurred in the country this morning, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote in a letter to the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakh president.

"I have received with deep sorrow the news of the significant number of people's death as a result of a powerful earthquake in the Türkiye. At these difficult times, on behalf of the Kazakh people and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the entire fraternal Turkish people," Tokayev wrote.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 284 people were killed and 2,383 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.