Kazakhstan resumes oil production despite weather problems at CPC terminal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Kazakhstan did not stop the oil production due to the temporary cessation of oil shipment at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal, Bolat Akchulakov, the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, said, Trend reports, citing Kazakh media.

“We are still expecting the normalization of weather conditions on Thursday before 16:00, which will allow the tankers to enter the water area and start loading,” the minister added.

The Minister added that shipments to the CPC have not been resumed yet due to weather conditions.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) stopped oil shipments at the sea terminal due to unfavorable weather conditions. Earlier, it was reported that the tank farm on the sea terminal is almost full. Restrictions imposed due to storm risks have not been lifted so far.