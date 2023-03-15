Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Azerbaijan on quarantine and plant protection co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the legislation on the ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan on cooperation in the field of quarantine and plant protection, Trend reports, citing the press service of the President.

The legislation will enable the countries to cooperate on the issue of phytosanitary control when importing regulated products into the country.

The legislation will stimulate the partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan by creating the framework for approval of the requirement in respect of consignments of import of regulated material, as well as by creating the necessary conditions for the effective exchange of information.

Additionally, the ratification of the document will foster cooperation between the relevant research institutes operating in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The ratification of the document is expected to have a positive impact on the export potential of Kazakhstan.