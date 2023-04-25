Kazakhstan reveals value of current projects being implemented in agricultural sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. About 300 projects worth 536 billion Kazakh tenge ($1.18 billion) are being implemented in the field of agriculture in Kazakhstan, PM Alikhan Smailov said at a meeting on the socio-economic development of the country chaired by the Head of State, Trend reports, citing Kazakh Prime Minister's press service.

He noted that the volume of preferential loans for spring field and harvesting work this year has been increased to 140 billion Kazakh tenge ($309.88 million).

Smailov also added that 419,000 tons of diesel fuel were allocated to farmers for sowing at reduced prices, and another 400,000 tons of fuel will be provided for harvesting.

Furthermore, according to Smailov, in 2023, the implementation of a project to increase the incomes of villagers through preferential micro-loans and the development of agricultural cooperation began, for which 100 billion Kazakh tenge ($221.34 million) was allocated.

Overall, it is planned to increase this year the acreage of grain and leguminous crops by 117,000 hectares, the area of fodder crops - by 36,500 hectares, and the area of sugar beet - by 6,700 hectares in the country.