KazTransOil transports over 10M tons of oil in 1Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The volume of oil transportation through the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil JSC amounted to 10.3 million tons in the first quarter of 2023, Trend reports citing the press service of KazTransOil.

This constitutes an increase of 591,000 tons compared to the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the volume of oil transportation through the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil to the refineries of Kazakhstan decreased by 47,000 tons compared to the first quarter in 2022 and amounted to 4.3 million tons.

As such, Atyrau refinery received 1.3 million tons, PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP 1.2 million tons, while Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant and JV "CASPI BITUM" LLP received 1.4 million and 155,000 tons respectively.

Furthermore, the volume of oil transshipment to the system of Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K JSC amounted to 522,000 tons in the first quarter of 2023, which is 358,000 tons more in the same period of the previous year.

Oil loading into tankers in the port of Aktau using the capacities of KazTransOil amounted to 684,000 tons, which is an increase of 196,000 tons.

"KazTransOil" JSC is an oil pipeline company of the Republic of Kazakhstan that provides services for the transportation of oil to the domestic market, for transit, and for export. "KazTransOil" JSC is a public company, 90 percent of which ordinary shares belong to JSC NC "KazMunayGas", and 10 percent of ordinary shares minus 1 share are under the control of minority shareholders.