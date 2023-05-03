Kazakhstan to promote Turkic heritage by holding 'Days of Kazakh culture' in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Kazakhstan plans to hold 'Days of Kazakh culture' in Azerbaijan, said Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Askhat Oralov, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the minister, this matter was discussed during his meeting with President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Gunay Afandiyeva.

"We intend to strengthen cultural ties with Azerbaijan and other Turkic countries through the Organization of Turkic States, TURKSOY [International Organization of Turkic Culture], etc. This year we plan to hold 'Days of Kazakh culture' in Azerbaijan. Our artists and creative teams are looking forward to this opportunity," said the minister.

As the Kazakh minister further noted, both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are interested in expanding cooperation in the field of culture.

"Currently, the discussions on holding an exhibition dedicated to the ancient Turkic writings are underway. We believe that it is a great opportunity for those who are interested in the history of the Turkic civilization," the minister said.

Furthermore, at the meeting, Gunay Afandiyeva also spoke about the planned events in Azerbaijan that are related to Kazakhstan. As she noted, a book presentation is scheduled for August this year, which will include the works of Azerbaijani writers about Kazakhstan's Abai region. A postage stamp featuring an image of traditional Kazakh folksinger Zhambyl Zhabayev is also scheduled to be released this month.

"In addition, the Azerbaijani side has accepted our invitation to participate in the international festival of craftsmen scheduled for August. Our Azerbaijani colleagues are also ready to finance holding of historical and cultural projects in Kazakhstan," the minister said.