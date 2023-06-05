Kazakhstan's low-cost carrier conducts first flight from Almaty to Georgia's Kutaisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Kazakhstan's first low-cost carrier, FlyArystan, has conducted the first flight from Almaty to Georgia's Kutaisi, Trend reports.

Starting from June 4, 2023, Airbus A320 airliners began flying on the Almaty-Kutaisi-Almaty route. Flights lasting about 4.5 hours are carried out twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

According to the company's schedule, the flight from Almaty to Kutaisi is scheduled to depart at 15:25 (GMT+6) and arrive at Kutaisi International Airport at 18:00 (GMT+4). Meanwhile, flights in the opposite direction, from Kutaisi to Almaty, are scheduled to depart at 18:45 (GMT+4) and arrive at Almaty International Airport at 00:30 (GMT+6).

The launch of a new flight from Almaty significantly expands the opportunities for creating new passenger traffic from different regions of Kazakhstan.

If earlier passengers had to fly through Aktau, Atyrau, Astana and Shymkent, from now on they have the opportunity to fly directly from Almaty to Kutaisi.