Middle Corridor - main alternative route for Kazakhstan, minister says

Kazakhstan Materials 7 June 2023 13:58 (UTC +04:00)
Middle Corridor - main alternative route for Kazakhstan, minister says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 7. The Middle Corridor is currently the main alternative route for Kazakhstan, Alibek Kuantyrov, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan said at a briefing on the eve of the Astana International Forum, Trend reports.

“Together with the international stakeholders and partners in the region, including Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, we have signed several roadmaps, negotiated on infrastructure development,” he said.

Kuantyrov pointed out that, of course, additional investments are needed in modernization of infrastructure on the route, and a number of participants have to contribute, because this route is important for the wider region.

“This corridor is very important not only for Kazakhstan, but for the whole Central Asia. Working closely with China and the EU in this regard is also in our main focus,” he added.

He also noted, that the Middle Corridor is also a “logical part” of the Chinese “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

