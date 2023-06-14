Kazakhstan's Air Astana launches flights to Israel's Tel Aviv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Kazakhstan's Air Astana air carrier has launched flights between Almaty and Israel's Tel Aviv, the company told Trend.

Starting from September 7, the flights between Almaty and Tel Aviv will operate twice a week, specifically on Thursdays and Sundays. The flights will be carried out on Airbus A321LR aircraft.

According to the company's schedule, on Thursdays, the flight from Almaty to Tel Aviv is scheduled to depart at 04:30 (GMT+6) and arrive at 08:15 (GMT+3). On Sundays, the flight will depart at 04:10 (GMT+6) and arrive at 07:55 (GMT+3). The estimated flight duration is 6 hours and 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, flights in the opposite direction, from Tel Aviv to Almaty, are scheduled to depart at 09:30 (GMT+3) and arrive in Almaty at 18:20 (GMT+6). The estimated flight duration is 5 hours and 50 minutes.

Enhanced air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Israel is more likely foster trade, economic growth, tourism, and cultural exchange